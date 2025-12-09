DJ Sox celebrates wife Gloria’s graduation as he gears up for Durban Underground 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Sox and his wife Gloria during her graduation over the weekend

House music veteran DJ Sox is celebrating a major milestone at home while preparing for one of Durban’s biggest year-end events.

Over the weekend, Sox’s wife, Gloria Sokhela, graduated from Henley Business School, earning praise and congratulations from friends, family and the DJ himself. Taking to his social media pages, the star, real name Mbuso Sokhela, penned a heartfelt message to his wife.

“Congratulations, I’m proud of you, Mamma,” he wrote.

DJ Sox's post (Supplied)

Supporters flooded his comments section, applauding Gloria’s achievement and showing love to the couple for the inspiring moment.

The good news comes as DJ Sox gears up for his annual Durban Underground showcase, set to take place at Virginia Airport in Durban this month. The highly anticipated event will feature a powerhouse line-up including Oscar Mbo, Mörda, Dlala Thukzin, Merlon, Dankie Boi and DJ Tira.

With celebrations at home and big plans on the decks, 2025 is shaping up to be a memorable year for the Durban music staple.