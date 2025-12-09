‘I can’t believe we did it’: Cassper Nyovest celebrates 30,500 attendance at Bloem ‘Fill Up’ concert

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cassper Nyovest is grateful for the success of his 'Fill Up' concerts.

Cassper Nyovest is beaming with pride after the success of his seventh Fill Up concert.

The rapper recently held the Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert in Bloemfontein and saw 30,500 attendees in the 46,000 capacity venue.

The concerts have been a massive success for Cassper, with previous shows selling out, including at The Dome in Johannesburg and Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Reflecting on the milestone, Cassper took to his timeline to express his gratitude and hinted he might host another fill up event.

“I can’t thank you enough. I can’t pretend I did this alone. I can’t believe we did it. I want to emphasise the fact that the team that worked on this project were so invested in making this work,” he said.

“From the organisers, sponsors, video/photographers, dancers, engineers, security to stylists, vendors, safety managers, marketing, PR and cooks, and most importantly the people who went out and bought tickets — 30,500 people in attendance without a new album, a gimmick or publicity stunt. Just hard work and brand trust.

“I am so grateful. I have so many highlights and I will share them in a few days/weeks. I love you and I am overwhelmed by your support.”