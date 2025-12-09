‘I choose you every day’: Basetsana Kumalo and Romeo celebrate 25th anniversary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Miss South Africa and renowned businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo are celebrating a milestone in their relationship: 25 years of marriage.

Basetsana and Romeo tied the knot in 2000, and over the years they have built a beautiful life together, raising their children and supporting each other’s passions and endeavours.

Despite facing challenges, including public scrutiny and damaging allegations made by Jackie Phamotse when the author claimed there was a gay sex tape involving the media mogul and her husband, they have remained strong and committed to each other. They fought a six-year legal battle to clear their names.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Basetsana gushed about her husband, expressing her gratitude for his love, support and devotion over the years.

“My heart is full when I think of all we have built together. When I look back, I see a young couple with big dreams, trusting that love, faith and commitment would carry them. I see seasons that tested us, moments that shaped us and countless days when your steady presence gave me strength. Through it all, you have been my constant companion, my confidant and my safe place.

“You have loved me with patience and with honour. You have believed in me even when I doubted myself. You have held our family together with quiet courage. There is a kindness in your spirit that has always anchored me. I treasure the way you lead with humility and the way you stand with our children, guiding them with wisdom that comes from a place of deep care. Your devotion to us knows no bounds.

“As we celebrate this silver milestone, I am reminded that love matures with time. It grows gentler, richer and more rooted.

“You have shown me that marriage is not only about grand moments but about the small, everyday acts of devotion that build a life. It is about choosing each other again and again; even as the years change us, I choose you every day.

“Thank you for walking this path with me. Thank you for the laughter, the shared dreams, the prayers whispered in quiet moments, and the strength you have given me in times of trial. Thank you for loving me in ways that words will never fully capture. Thank you for never dimming my light and celebrating every milestone, big or small.

“My heart remains full of hope for the years ahead. I look forward to the new chapters we will write, the journeys still waiting for us, and the legacy we continue to build with our children. May God keep blessing our union, guiding us with grace and surrounding our home with peace.

“Happy 25th anniversary, my love. I thank the Lord for the gift of your life. May the Lord bless you and keep you; may the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; may the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. I love you.”