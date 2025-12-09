‘I was bawling my eyes out’: Good Hope FM’s Masoodah Harris is engaged

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Good Hope FM’s Masoodah Harris is the latest celeb to announce she will walk down the aisle soon, after getting engaged to her longtime partner Lyell Coetzee.

They met on TikTok when Lyell commented on her post in 2020 and started speaking and spending late nights talking on the phone. Masoodah’s father, who was a fan of Lyell’s comedic content made during Covid-19, invited him to their home to bond over similar interests.

“As someone in entertainment, my life moves fast. I needed someone who matched my energy but also grounded me. He supports my career, celebrates my wins and stands beside me during the challenges. That’s when I knew this is my life partner,” Masoodah told TshisaLIVE.

“He respects me. We overcame so many challenges. Our love isn’t just good during the easy days but strong through the tough ones.”

Their love journey took a 360 moment when Lyell asked for her hand in marriage at her aunt’s house in Bishopscourt, Cape Town, on Sunday. Marriage has been a goal in their relationship after four years and 10 months together.

“I was bawling my eyes out. He too had watery eyes. The proposal was a secret between Lyell, my mom, uncle, my dad and my brother.

“We arrived at my aunt’s house. I am so confused at this point. He leads the way, holding my hand and we step outside to a beautiful setup saying “Marry me” with roses and flower petals. My family (mother, father, brother, uncle) were hiding and came out as soon as I said yes.

“We want to grow our careers, create beautiful memories, travel and live a life filled with joy and purpose.”