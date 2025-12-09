Khuzani blessed with cows in Nkandla before his wedding celebrations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fresh from being crowned Best Independent Artist (African) at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in Los Angeles, maskandi superstar Khuzani “Indlamlenze” Mpungose is receiving an outpouring of love at home in the form of cows.

As excitement builds before his wedding this weekend in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal, local chiefs and businesspeople have been flocking to bless the award-winning musician with livestock, a traditional symbol of support and honour.

Khuzani took to his social media pages to express gratitude after receiving another cow this week, this time from uBaba uMsimang from the Msimang household in Nkandla.

Sharing images from the handover, he wrote: “Ngithi angithathe lelithuba ngibonge isipheko esivela kubaba uMsimang walapha emzini wodumo eNkandla. Uvele wangiphekisa ngodadlakazi kwenkomo yohlobo, wazifikela mathuba ezoluletha ekhaya, ethi ‘mfana kade sasithi ganwa uma usuganwa besingeke sigoqe izandla, yingakho sikuphekisa.’ Lapha ubehamba namadodana akhe okubalwa kuwona noKhanyisani Msimang. Ngiyabonga kakhulu Mkhaya. [I would like to take this opportunity to thank the chef from my father Msimang from the famous village of Nkandla. He cooked me a delicious beef stew and brought it home, saying, ‘My boy, we’ve been saying you must get married. Now that you are, we will not fold our hands; that’s why we are cooking for you.’ He was accompanied by his sons, including Khanyisani Msimang. Thank you very much, Mkhaya.]“

Khuzani’s wedding has become a talking point in Nkandla, with supporters, traditional leaders and community members rallying around him in celebration of his global achievements and this next chapter in his personal life.

With cows continuing to arrive and celebrations already in motion, Nkandla is gearing up for what is expected to be one of the most festive maskandi weddings of the year.