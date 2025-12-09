Kwaito star Tzozo calls for an end to women abuse as he revives Umgababa New Year’s Picnic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwaito star Tzozo has added his voice to the growing call for men to take accountability and actively stand against the abuse of women. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the musician said he is deeply disturbed by the increase in gender-based violence cases.

“Some men have made it a norm to put hands on women, rape and mistreat them in all forms,” he said. “It is completely unacceptable. We cannot allow violence against women to continue being treated as normal. As men, we need to change our behaviour and protect our women.”

Tzozo said he hopes that using his platform and influence can help raise awareness and encourage men to reflect on how they treat women.

Along with his advocacy, Tzozo confirmed the highly anticipated return of the Umgababa New Year’s Picnic, set to take place on January 3.

“The people of KwaZulu-Natal have been asking for Umgababa New Year’s Picnic to come back,” he said. “People will remember that Umgababa started in 2007 with myself and Tate, the guys from Umgababa, and the aim was to revive the area after the vandalisation of the beach because of political fights.”

This year’s revival of the event comes with strong backing from the KZN economic development, tourism and environmental affairs department, Durban Tourism and the Inkosi Melusi Zondi Foundation, signalling its importance to the community’s cultural and economic life.

Tzozo added that this year’s edition will offer more than entertainment.

“There will be exhibitions as well where the community will be showcasing their talent, and there will be awareness programmes.”

The picnic will serve as a platform to uplift local creatives while continuing to spread messages of safety, unity and respect, especially towards women.