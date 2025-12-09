Nambitha Ben-Mazwi leads in Swiss drama

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is beaming with pride after she bagged an international role.

The actress plays the lead in the longest-airing crime drama, Könige der Nacht (Kings of the Night), set in Zürich, Switzerland.

Nambitha had to learn and master Swiss German for the role of Moya alongside Tatort stars before they started shooting at the end of September 2025.

“If you had told me this time last year that I would find myself on a Swiss German-speaking film set, in the heart of Switzerland, starring and acting in Swiss German, I would not have fathomed that,” Nambitha said.

“To be chosen after a global casting that first took place in Europe, then extended to Africa over various countries, and then be the one chosen for this role, is an honour and testament that a role truly chooses you.

“I knew the moment I received the brief that this character of Moya was one that will heal many and bring about social awareness, and I was moved by it. I knew then I had to get it.”