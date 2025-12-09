‘Never felt a love like this’: Sabrina Claudio shares snippets of her Joburg trip

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

American singer and songwriter Sabrina Claudio is head over heels for South Africa after spending the weekend exploring Johannesburg’s culture, food and wildlife.

Claudio, best known for her sultry hits Belong to You and Unravel Me, shared a series of pictures from her Mzansi adventure with the caption: “I left my whole heart in Joburg unreal.”

In a heartfelt message to fans, she wrote: “Thank you for showing me & welcoming me into your world!!! Took me only 8 damn years to make it to you lol but I thank you for waiting & showing up for me. Never felt a love like this!! I wanna party w/ u forever.”

Her trip followed her performance at YFM’s LYFE Festival at Marks Park in Randburg, where she shared the stage with Lloyiso, Manana, Rarri, Fif_Laaa, DJ Fae Fae and Just Mo.

South Africans were quick to shower the star with admiration. On X Lethabo Makgoba wrote: “Sabrina Claudio was so perfect omg!”

During her visit, Claudio toured Soweto and stopped by some of the township’s most iconic attractions, including Vilakazi Street and Orlando. She also enjoyed a hearty local meal at the popular Meat Meet restaurant, sampling pap and braai meat — a staple South African combo that quickly won her over.

Facebook user Kgalaletso Locardia celebrated her cultural immersion, commenting: “Baby girl eating pap n vleis. Welcome to the motherland.”

Claudio’s Instagram carousel also included a thrilling safari drive, where she encountered some of South Africa’s breathtaking wildlife up close, which is an experience she said added to her growing list of highlights from the trip.

