TshisaLIVE

US star Babyface ready to rock All White Soul Sessions at SunBet Arena this weekend

Kgomotso Moganedi

Kgomotso Moganedi

Entertainment reporter

Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds is set to return to SA this December.
Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds is returning to SA. (Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images)

If you’re still considering buying tickets for the All White Soul Sessions Concert at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on Friday and Saturday, you better act fast to avoid disappointment.

With global R&B icon Babyface headlining the two nights, the event is shaping up to be a year-end music spectacle. According to organisers, Remoakantse Holdings, 90% of Saturday’s tickets and 60% of Friday’s tickets have been snapped up.

Fans can also look forward to performances by David Mashabela, DJ Young, Ntombi Meso, Bambo Johnson, Janie Boy and T-Bose Mokwele.

Somizi and Sammy Fever have been confirmed as official MCs.

“We are encouraged by the overwhelming public response,” said Thabiso Mogashwa, MD of Remoakantse Holdings. “The combination of Babyface, our local DJs and renowned MCs ensures this will be our biggest and most memorable edition yet.”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LIVE UPDATES | Day 2 of ANC national general council

2

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Outside the Birchwood Hotel, ANC workers wanted to be seen

3

IN PICS | Ramaphosa pushes incentives to boost youth-driven job programmes

4

Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia spreads along contested border

5

‘I choose you every day’: Basetsana Kumalo and Romeo celebrate 25th anniversary

Related Articles