US star Babyface ready to rock All White Soul Sessions at SunBet Arena this weekend

If you’re still considering buying tickets for the All White Soul Sessions Concert at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on Friday and Saturday, you better act fast to avoid disappointment.

With global R&B icon Babyface headlining the two nights, the event is shaping up to be a year-end music spectacle. According to organisers, Remoakantse Holdings, 90% of Saturday’s tickets and 60% of Friday’s tickets have been snapped up.

Fans can also look forward to performances by David Mashabela, DJ Young, Ntombi Meso, Bambo Johnson, Janie Boy and T-Bose Mokwele.

Somizi and Sammy Fever have been confirmed as official MCs.

“We are encouraged by the overwhelming public response,” said Thabiso Mogashwa, MD of Remoakantse Holdings. “The combination of Babyface, our local DJs and renowned MCs ensures this will be our biggest and most memorable edition yet.”