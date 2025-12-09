TshisaLIVE

Vuma FM celebrates Vanessa’s big win at the Telkom Radio Awards

Kgomotso Moganedi

Entertainment reporter

Vanessa Marawa during her radio show on Vuma FM (Supplied)

Vuma FM is celebrating after one of its stand-out presenters, Vanessa, walked away with the Daytime Show (Commercial) award at the prestigious Telkom Radio Awards for her much-loved show iCrush Nolova.

The win marks a major milestone for the dynamic broadcaster, who has continued to grow her footprint and influence in the industry. Having previously dominated the noon-3pm slot, Vanessa has seamlessly transitioned into the 9am-12pm show and continues to shine.

Her team describes the accolade as a testament to her exceptional talent, unwavering dedication and the vibrant energy she brings to the airwaves.

“Her growth, consistency and passion for radio are truly inspiring, and we are thrilled to see her receive the recognition she deserves,” the station said.

Vuma FM also extended gratitude to listeners and supporters who have been part of Vanessa’s journey, adding that this victory reflects the power of a loyal audience and a passionate presenter.

