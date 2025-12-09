WATCH | Masses flock to Disoufeng as Radio 2000’s iYouth eNdala rocks Soweto

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fans enjoy their greatest during the Radio 2000 iYouth Endala summer experience at Disoufeng Pub and Restaurant in Meadowlands Zone 10, Soweto.

Soweto came alive at the weekend as masses of people flocked to Disoufeng to celebrate Radio 2000’s iYouth eNdala experience, a nostalgic, high-energy showcase that brought together some of South Africa’s most influential entertainers.

The event attracted thousands of excited fans who came out to see a star-studded line-up featuring Kenny Kunene, DJ Sbu, Tuks Senganga, Molemi, DJ Ganyani and many more. From early in the day, the atmosphere was buzzing with anticipation as locals and visitors gathered for a night of music, culture and nostalgia.

The performers delivered powerful sets that transported the crowd back to the golden era of South African music. Hip-hop favourites Tuks Senganga and Molemi brought the true spirit of motswako to the stage, while DJ Sbu and DJ Ganyani kept the energy elevated with timeless hits and electrifying mixes.

Public figure and businessman Kenny Kunene, who was among the notable personalities in attendance, encouraged people to embrace joy, movement and self-revival.

“People must start being active, not only exercising but they should always allow themselves to dance and revive themselves,” Kunene said, drawing applause from the crowd.

The celebration also marked another major win for Disoufeng, a venue known as a cultural heartbeat in Soweto. Owner Tebogo Phiri expressed pride in the success of the event and excitement for what lies ahead.

“We are happy that this event was a great success. We are getting ready to welcome people for the festive holidays and kiddies’ shows as well,” Phiri said.

Music fans dance during the Radio 2000 iYouth Endala summer experience at Disoufeng Pub and Restaurant in Meadowlands Zone 10, Soweto. (Veli Nhlapo)

As the night unfolded, it became clear that iYouth eNdala is more than just an event; it’s a movement reconnecting people with the music, memories and energy that shaped a generation.

With Disoufeng gearing up for a busy festive season, fans can expect more unforgettable experiences in the weeks to come.