‘2026 will be even bigger’: MDU aka TRP reflects on a blockbuster year and promises more bangers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MDU aka TRP s looking ahead to an even bigger 2026 after celebrating what he describes as an “incredible” year in his music journey.

Amapiano producer MDU aka TRP is looking ahead to an even bigger 2026 after celebrating what he describes as an “incredible” year in his music journey. The hitmaker recently took to social media to thank fans for their support throughout 2025, sharing a message that quickly lit up his timelines.

“Big S/O @mduakatrp_official for an incredible 2025. MDU aka TRP is the truth and the streets have always called it. Here’s to a banger of a year. 2026 will be filled with more! #mduakatrp #mduwrapped #thevault,” he posted.

Reflecting on the past year, MDU said it stood out because of the growth he experienced both in his performances and his releases. Playing at more venues across the country and pushing his project The Vault were among his biggest highlights. He credits the streets for keeping his sound grounded, saying they call him “the truth” because he keeps things “pure and real”.

As he looks forward to 2026, the producer says fans should expect even more heat from The Vault, promising “more amapiano and more bangers”. Two tracks he says will stay in heavy rotation next year are Happy Joy and his Mabebuza Remix, which became favourites among his supporters this year.

MDU believes his influence on the streets comes from staying authentic and producing music “for the people”. With his fanbase growing and anticipation already building for #mduwrapped2026, he says he’s most excited to deliver fresh music in the new year.

If this year was anything to go by, the amapiano star is gearing up for yet another stand-out year filled with explosive releases and continued dominance on the scene.