Mbongeni Ngema’s legacy lives on as his Durban academy launches new generation of creatives

Two years after his premature death, the legacy of esteemed playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema continues to thrive as his Durban-based arts academy prepares to launch the careers of a new wave of young creatives next week.

Before his passing in a car accident in Mthatha, Mbongeni had been working on plans to revive the academy he founded in 1992. The institution produced celebrated works such as Asinamali, the globally acclaimed Sarafina! and Township Fever.

The vision is being carried forward by his son, Africa Ngema, who serves as a director, and Sihle Bam, the academy’s CEO. They have committed themselves to breathing new life into the institution and continuing Mbogeni’s mission to discover and develop raw South African talent.

“In October this year, we began enrolling 20 students who took part in an intensive eight-week programme focusing on acting, music and dance,” Sihle told TshisaLIVE. “This will culminate in their graduation ceremony at the Bat Centre in Durban. A production created by the students will be showcased for parents and attendees on the day.”

This is a significant achievement for us and we believe Madlokovu is smiling down from heaven, witnessing the continuation of his legacy — Africa Ngema

Africa said reaching the milestone feels like a triumph, especially without government assistance. “We are incredibly excited to have arrived at this moment, even though we did not receive government funding and had to invest from our own pockets,” he said.

“Next year we plan to expand the programme to a three-month intake, from February to March, accommodating 100 students in Durban and another 100 in Pietermaritzburg.”

Africa and Sihle shared their enthusiasm for Mbongeni’s upcoming film This Is My Story, which has scooped two awards at the Simon Mabhunu Awards and Umlazi International Film Festival.

“This clearly demonstrates the magnitude of the icon and the brand Madlokovu represented. We encourage everyone to look forward to its screening in Johannesburg before the year ends.”