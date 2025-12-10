‘Uzalo’ star Bhekisizwe ‘Calvinator’ Mahlawe bags international brand ambassadorship with Koffywrapz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bhekisizwe with the founders outside the coffee outlet

Uzalo actor Bhekisizwe Mahlawe, affectionately known to fans as Calvinator, has scored an exciting new partnership, being unveiled as the brand ambassador for international coffee franchise Koffywrapz.

Calvinator says joining the brand feels like the start of something fresh and culturally connected.

“I’m so excited by the opportunity to be a brand ambassador for Koffywrapz, because it’s a new franchise and we know that coffee shops have been there for some time. But this one is very unique and new it relates more to people in the township, because you can fuse it with shisanyama or kota,” he told TshisaLIVE. “I’m just excited about the partnership.”

The star believes Koffywrapz brings a refreshing perspective to the coffee culture, especially for communities that have long viewed coffee spaces as exclusive.

“Coffee isn’t for upmarket people. We as Africans tend to think coffee shops are for wealthy people, but it’s not about coffee only. There is also healthy food.”

With his rising acting profile, Calvinator says balancing his on-screen schedule and brand ambassador duties hasn’t been a challenge.

“The brand doesn’t interfere with my acting. I attend the brand’s engagements, like activations, when I’m not shooting.”

Koffywrapz is set to expand across townships and urban hubs, bringing a fusion of global café culture and local flavour with Calvinator leading the charge as the face of the brand.