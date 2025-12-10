‘X Repo’ presenter Xolani Maphanga hospitalised after ‘nearly drowning’ in pool

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Moja Love’s X Repo presenter Xolani Maphanga has assured his fans he is OK and recovering in hospital after a fall at home left him with a broken leg.

On Saturday morning while doing chores, Xolani fell into his pool, breaking his left leg and nearly drowning. After calling for help, Xolani’s neighbour found him and called an ambulance. He was rushed to hospital.

“I was at home alone. I tried to swim but it was hard because my leg was broken. I’m grateful to my neighbour because if it wasn’t for him I’d be dead. I could’ve drowned. He rescued me,” Xolani told TshisaLIVE.

On Sunday Xolani underwent an operation on his leg. He is set to undergo another surgery on Thursday to insert steel in his broken foot.

“Maybe on Sunday they’ll discharge me to heal at home. These things are 50/50 — there’s no 100%. Doctors are promising I’ll be OK after tomorrow’s surgery."

Xolani Maphanga receiving medical attention after falling into the pool at his home. (Supplied by Xolani Maphanga )

Filming of X Repo has been put on hold after doctors said it will take nine weeks for him to be back on his feet.

“X is in injury. It depends on my healing process. I’m worried about the people I help. I change a lot of people’s lives. I love my job more than myself. I will go back even if [I’m on] crutches.

“It’s not about me; it is about saving people. I get peace seeing people happy after they get help from me. Who will help the people?

“I wonder why I got hurt at home and not at work. The Lord works in mysterious ways. No matter what happens, I have to go back to work.”