‘Yoh! December ruined’: Social media reacts as Shebeshxt faces more than R2m in gig refunds after bail postponement

Rapper Shebeshxt will remain in custody until his next court appearance on January 19. File photo.

Social media has been abuzz with reactions after reports that controversial rapper Shebeshxt may have to refund more than R2m worth of bookings after his bail hearing was postponed.

The Limpopo star, who was expected to headline several festive season gigs, remains behind bars after his bail application was delayed to January 19 in the Polokwane magistrate’s court, forcing promoters to cancel his scheduled performances.

According to industry insiders, organisers who secured Shebeshxt for upcoming shows are seeking refunds, with some posting frustration online about the financial and logistical setbacks caused by the postponement.

Shebeshxt (Facebook)

On social media users expressed a mix of disappointment, criticism and concern:

“Promoters must be crying. December losses are no joke,” one user wrote.

Another said: “This thing of booking artists with ongoing cases always ends in tears. We warned them.”

Others showed sympathy: “Whether you like him or not, Shebe is going through a lot. Hope justice takes its course.”

Some fans were disappointed: “We were ready for his set this weekend. Now everything is cancelled. Yoh! December ruined.”

Despite the buzz, Shebeshxt’s management has not released an official statement addressing the potential refunds and postponed performances.

The rapper will remain in custody until his next court appearance on January 19, when his legal team is expected to continue to fight for bail.