K.Keed dominates the new age hip hop scene with ‘Bite the Bullet (Deluxe)’

Rapper K.Keed has set the tone for what she is about in South Africa’s hip hop scene.

Hailing from Gugulethu, Cape Town, she rose to prominence in 2019 and has solidified her presence with standout performances at the Boiler Room: Contemporary Scenes X Wear Broke and Rocking the Daises for Heineken.

Now with the release of Bite the Bullett (Deluxe), which is an extension of her debut album, she gets vulnerable with her followers, giving them a raw introspection and emotionally charged evolution of the original project

“The story of Bite the Bullet is a personal one — it’s about self-reflection and facing adversities to get where I am,” K.Keed said.

“The destination isn’t always fixed, but the journey teaches you who you are. With this deluxe, I wanted to see if I could make it sound better without disturbing its true essence by just elevating it. Choosing to walk through the fire has shown me my capabilities. I’ve learnt resilience, that emotions and reality work hand in hand, and I’ve poured that growth into the music.”

The additional songs in the deluxe serve as an extension of the Bite the Bullet world, and she has been intentional about the collaborations she has on her project.

She says Way Home with Tellaman was one of the earliest songs created for the project, not forgetting the different vibe the contributions from Blxckie and Sastii bring to the project.

“I had a lot of fun creating them and just challenging myself to see how I could elevate a world that’s already been established in a holistic manner.

“My style and their styles blended well together, especially since we represent the new age of hip hop.

“I’m a person who knows what I want, so when choosing artists, I’m intentional, and it’s well thought out. There’s no pressure in any way because I know I bring something different to the table, and I’m sure other artists think the same. It’s important to make sure that all the different styles complement each other; that’s the only way we can establish the uniqueness of everyone’s distinct style. I know what I’m capable of and where I fit in, so I play my part in a song and let others be themselves too, because that naturally creates balance while creating.”