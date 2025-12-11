Sima ‘Seemah’ Mangolwane speaks about becoming a DJ and her future pursuits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In addition to being a social media influencer, podcaster, businesswoman and singer, Sima “Seemah” Mangolwane has added DJing to her resume.

For months she has been practising quietly behind the scenes, and now that she’s open for DJ bookings, she wants to prioritise curated events, lifestyle venues and places where people come for a real musical experience.

She and her team have been strategic about pacing, branding and aligning with the right audiences.

“I’ve always loved music, not just as a singer but as someone who studies how sound moves people. The more time I spent around DJs — watching how they control energy, mood and connection — the more I felt drawn to it,“ Seemah told TshisaLIVE.

“There wasn’t just one DJ who inspired me; it was the culture, the creativity and the freedom of it all. I realised I didn’t just want to perform the music — I wanted to create the atmosphere too."

Her sound is a fusion of 3-step and gqom. Seemah said people who follow her will recognise the same energy they get from her content, which is honest, relatable and rooted in feeling.

I want to be one of the most trusted, highly booked DJs in the country. I’m building a legacy, not just a moment — Sima 'Seemah' Mangolwane

“I made the decision early on that I didn’t want to enter DJing as a ‘celebrity trying something new.’ I wanted to respect the craft. So I trained privately, spending hours learning mixing techniques, building my ear and studying different genres until I felt confident enough to share this new side of myself.”

Now that she’s behind the decks, it does not mean she’ll hang up the mic anytime soon. “The mic is still very much part of who I am. DJing doesn’t replace my music career; it expands it. I love creating, and there is new music on the way. This is simply another chapter, not the end of one.

“Both options are available. Some bookings are strictly DJ sets, while others want the full experience — a DJ set with a live vocal performance. It depends on the event, but I love that I can offer versatility."

Seemah has made controversial headlines, with her chiming in on speculations about Morda’s alleged marriage affair. The most notable headline has been with her TikTok account being banned due to her affiliation with the Alabuga Russian programme, but she takes the controversies in her stride.

“Public challenges are never easy, but they teach you resilience. Those moments reminded me how important it is to stay grounded, stay true to myself and protect my mental space. I’ve taken time to reflect, to separate noise from truth and to focus on what I can control — my work, my intentions and my growth. I’ve healed, I’ve learnt and I’ve come back stronger and more self-aware.

“Five years from now, I see the brand expanding in multiple directions — from music to lifestyle to entertainment. I definitely plan to produce my own music, that has always been part of the vision — but I want to be one of the most trusted, highly booked DJs in the country. I’m building a legacy, not just a moment. Also to grow my business, Seemygloss."