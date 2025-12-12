Kwiish SA sets sights on the global stage with his new album ‘Phola Land’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ and producer Kwiish SA is on a mission to cement his name in the global amapiano scene after the release of his highly anticipated album, Phola Land.

“This project means the world to me, and I poured my heart, soul and every bit of myself into it,” Kwiish told TshisaLIVE.

“I can’t wait for you to dive into the music, feel the energy and connect with the stories behind every track.”

The LiYoshona hitmaker has long been celebrated as one of the genre’s leading innovators.

Born in 1998 and raised in Vosloorus, Kwiish SA’s journey began at home, where he honed his DJing skills late at night on his family’s equipment. After launching his DJ career in 2013, he soon expanded into music production, blending gqom, deep house and jazzy elements to create the distinctive amapiano sound that fans around the world now instantly recognise.

His rise to national prominence was cemented in 2018 with the release of Gong Gong, a breakthrough single that earned him the title “The prince of amapiano”.

Since then, he has continued to break boundaries.

“The album encapsulates everything listeners have come to love about my sound — deep rhythms, intricate layers and expressive melodies — while introducing fresh textures that reflect my growth as a producer and storyteller.

“As amapiano continues to evolve and influence the global music culture, I am determined to be at the forefront, driving the genre forward with vision, passion and unmatched musical identity.”