Carol Bouwer quietly builds luxury handbag empire rooted in African pride

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businesswoman and media personality Carol Bouwer has officially stepped into the luxury accessories space with her own handbag brand but, contrary to popular belief, this is not a sudden pivot.

While many may think the entrepreneur is only now venturing into handbags, Carol says women in cities such as Amsterdam, New York, Johannesburg and Lagos have been carrying Carol Bouwer bags for years. She recalls watching the 2010 FIFA World Cup from the Netherlands while proudly carrying the Tinnie bag from her collection.

“At this stage, it may look like a new venture, but the brand has been alive for a long time,” she explains.

At the heart of the Carol Bouwer handbag brand is a powerful African narrative. Carol says the identity of the brand was born from her observations of how handbags are often used as symbols of success sometimes at the cost of self-worth.

“Many African women compete using bags as a measure of achievement, often aspiring to brands run by people who would rather not be associated with them,” she says. “I wanted to create something women could carry with pride, knowing it’s made from our materials, with us in mind, and by someone they know.”

Carol Bouwer showcasing her handbag brand (Carol Bouwer)

Each piece in the collection is deeply symbolic, representing significant cultural moments. One standout example is the Meghan bag, which Carol introduced after the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, a moment she describes as culturally important in the global human calendar.

The design process, she admits, is unconventional but intentional. “I draw like someone who is not a designer,” she says with a laugh. “But I work closely with the factory to ensure my vision translates into an artisanal piece we’re all proud to carry.”

Quality and craftsmanship are non-negotiable. The brand sources premium raw materials from CITES-compliant farms and suppliers to ensure sustainability throughout the value chain. The collection features ostrich leather from Oudtshoorn, python from Indonesia and crocodile leather from Zimbabwe, with more than 90% of each animal used to minimise waste.

The Carol Bouwer handbag is designed for a woman who celebrates the rise of Africa — one who expects excellence from the continent.

“I am one of them and I am proud,” Carol says. “I carry Carol Bouwer bags from South Africa, wear dresses from Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and South Africa, and drink coffee from Tanzania. We are whom we have been waiting for.”

Carol remains deeply involved in every stage of production, ensuring that no bag leaves the factory floor without her personal approval.

One of the biggest challenges she has faced is funding, but she views self-funding as a statement of belief. “Backing yourself matters,” she says. “So I continue to march on.”

Carol Bouwer handbag brand (Carol Bouwer)

Sustainability is also a key pillar of the brand. Carol says they comply enthusiastically with international trade regulations and refuse to work with untraceable skins.

“Our clients are leaders of industry. They can’t be seen carrying something that causes harm to the environment,” she explains. “We care about the planet, but we also care about their reputations.”

When asked what she hopes women feel when carrying a Carol Bouwer handbag, her answer is simple: elegant and powerful.

As for availability, Carol dreams big. She hopes to see her bags stocked in international airports across the world, starting with OR Tambo International Airport.

Looking ahead, she may explore home accessories, joking that a well-known brand is often mistaken as hers to the point where people tell her they bought it because of her.

On how this new venture fits into her broader life’s work, Carol says there is no “new chapter”, only evolution.

“I am curious, productive and motivated. I quietly pivot into what’s next,” she says. “Humanitarian work is who I am it’s ongoing and part of my life’s rhythm.”