DJ Tira puts FACT Durban Rocks trademark up for sale

After more than a decade of shaping Durban’s biggest party, DJ Tira has announced that the FACT Durban Rocks brand is officially up for sale.

Taking to his social media platforms, the Afrotainment boss revealed that after 14 years, the partners who own the FACT Durban Rocks brand will be ending their association with the iconic event. Tira said the decision marks the end of an era for the annual Durban celebration, which has become a staple on the city’s social calendar.

He said the FACT Durban Rocks trademark is now available for sale to any interested parties who wish to continue the legacy and grow the brand going forward.

“This year marks the final FACT Durban Rocks under my leadership and team,” Tira shared, adding that the upcoming New Year’s Eve edition will be the last iteration hosted by him and his partners.

Announcing the final countdown to the event, DJ Tira also teased fans with a ticket giveaway on his social media page, writing: “#OneLastFact. I’m giving away tickets to the Fact Durban Rocks Finale 🤷🏾‍♂️ why should I bless you with a ticket?”

FACT Durban Rocks has, over the years, attracted thousands of music lovers and featured some of the country’s biggest stars, cementing its status as one of Durban’s most influential lifestyle and music events.

While the future of the brand remains uncertain, Tira expressed confidence that the legacy of FACT Durban Rocks could live on in the hands of new owners.