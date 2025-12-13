TshisaLIVE

House music DJ Grego Villa to host Exclusive White New Year’s Day Gardens in Ekurhuleni

House music DJ and producer Grego Villa. (Grego Vi)

House music DJ and producer Grego Villa, real name Gregory Hlatshwayo, is gearing up to kick off the new year in style with his much-anticipated Exclusive White New Year’s Day Gardens event.

The star-studded celebration is set to take place on January 1 at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni, promising music lovers a premium garden experience filled with top-tier performances and an all-white dress code.

Grego Villa, who has steadily cemented his place in the house music scene, has curated an impressive line-up that brings together some of South Africa’s most respected and celebrated artists. The event will feature performances by Zola 7, Thebe, Master Sizwe, Lamiez Holworthy, Nhlanhla Mafu, Wilson B Nkosi, as well as several other acts set to be announced.

Speaking about the event, Grego Villa said the Exclusive White New Year’s Day Gardens is about creating a classy and memorable way for music lovers to usher in the new year while celebrating South African music and culture.

With its elegant setting, powerhouse line-up and festive atmosphere, the event is expected to draw crowds from across Gauteng and beyond, making it one of the must-attend New Year’s Day events on the social calendar.

