Any Given Sunday brings festive flair to Umhlanga with December 21 edition

Boohle is scheduled to perform at Any Given Sunday

Popular lifestyle and social event brand Any Given Sunday (AGS) is closing off the year in style with a special festive edition set to take place on Sunday at Brown Sugar in Umhlanga.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, organiser Paul Mdiniso unpacked the inspiration behind the event, what patrons can expect and how AGS continues to position itself as more than just a music experience.

According to Paul, the December 21 edition was inspired by the brand’s strong passion for tourism and enhancing Durban’s visitor experience.

“We are big fans of tourism, therefore we do our best to contribute to making Durban’s visitor experience as wonderful as it possibly can be. By hosting Any Given Sunday during the holidays, we’re giving visitors an item to add to their ‘to-do’ list,” he said.

While AGS has built a solid reputation over the years, Paul revealed that exciting changes are on the horizon, with this festive edition offering a glimpse into what’s coming next.

“From 2026 moving forward, we are elevating Any Given Sunday into an entire weekend experience made up of transport, accommodation, breakfast, dinner hosting, game drives, quad biking, zip lining, dolphin shows and more,” he explained. “For this festive edition, we’re running a digital campaign in the form of a competition, where we’ll be giving away packages to experience all of that.”

Brown Sugar in Umhlanga was a natural choice for the December edition, as the event has remained rooted in Durban’s north since its inception.

Any Given Sundays organiser Paul Mdiniso (Supplied)

“From day one until now, Any Given Sunday has been hosted on the north side of Durban, specifically Umhlanga Rocks. As a brand that plays big in the tourism space, we intentionally host the event at different tourism products in Umhlanga,” Paul shared.

When it comes to the vibe, AGS is all about curating a premium yet relaxed social atmosphere.

“As our tagline says, ‘more than a musical affair, it’s an outing experience’. We’ve created an environment where patrons can enjoy good food, beautiful waitron service, great music and network with beautiful people,” he said.

Music lovers can also look forward to a powerful and diverse line-up, featuring headline acts from different genres.

“Our headline acts include the legendary Professor, songstress Boohle and super-talented vocalist Sykes,” he revealed.

Paul said the event is designed for a mature yet vibrant crowd that values quality experiences.

“Our ideal crowd is LSM 8–11 — the grown, but still young at heart. People who like to go out once in a while and network in a social environment.”

He also emphasised AGS’s commitment to uplifting local creatives.

“We are big fans of nurturing talent, to the point where we make sure our line-ups feature local upcoming acts from various creative organisations,” he said.

As the countdown to Sunday’s event begins, Paul has one simple message for attendees: “People must look good and get ready to socialise and network with high-profile individuals.”