DJ Amenisto promises a full vinyl deep house experience at House On Fire

Deep house music lovers are in for a treat as DJ Amenisto gears up to host House On Fire, an event set to celebrate authentic vinyl culture and soulful sounds in Durban on December 20.

The DJ told TshisaLIVE attendees can expect “a pure and immersive deep house experience”.

“People must expect a full vinyl experience and culture of deep house music,” he said.

According to DJ Amenisto, the concept for House On Fire was sparked by a close-knit group of friends who shared a passion for deep house music and vinyl.

The event will take place at 85 on Morrison, a venue DJ Amenisto believes perfectly suits the mature crowd that appreciates the genre.

“85 on Morrison is a place that accommodates grown folks who appreciate this kind of music,” he said.

DJ Amenisto will be serving deep house throughout his set, including soulful house sub-genres that have stood the test of time. Adding to the excitement, he confirmed that legendary DJs Christos and Terence will make surprise appearances, supported by local Durban DJs.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with DJ Amenisto set to take to the decks from 3pm.

When it comes to keeping his sets fresh, the DJ says reading the crowd is key. “I always know how to read the crowd for that certain event,” he shared.

Durban remains one of his favourite cities to perform in, thanks to its energy and welcoming atmosphere.

“It’s a vibrant city, it’s always warm and the weather is welcoming,” he said.

Ultimately, DJ Amenisto hopes the crowd leaves with a deeper appreciation of vinyl culture. “I want people to get a full experience of the vinyl culture.”

Fans can also look forward to new music, as the DJ revealed he will be releasing an EP with four tracks in March 2026.

Reflecting on previous House On Fire events, DJ Amenisto said his favourite moments are the intimate connections created through classic tracks.

“The intimate moments we receive from the crowd whenever you touch the classic tracks are special,” he said.

As for what’s next after the Durban event, DJ Amenisto revealed plans to take House On Fire to Pietermaritzburg.

He ended off with a message to his supporters attending the House On Fire event: “They must come in numbers and we promise to give them a memorable house music experience.”