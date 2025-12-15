It’s a girl! Oros Mampofu and his wife announce the arrival of baby No 3

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations are in order for actor Oros Mampofu and his wife Bianca after announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy.

The doting parents took to their timeline to share images from the maternity ward of their newborn baby girl alongside their two other children, Aarya and Azaria.

“Girl Dads to the World. Thank you God for entrusting me with such a great assignment. 3 of Daddies angels. I promise to fight with all my heart for you as long as I still draw breath. I promise to be a place where you can run to when you need advice, protection or just a place to rest your head. I promise to do my best, and let God do the rest,” Oros wrote.

Reflecting on how their lives have changed since the baby’s arrival, Oros expressed his pride in his children and wife.

“The little big sisters are still trying to take the whole experience in and adjust to the big change. I must say, I’m so proud of how they are taking in the whole experience and being so intentional about the contribution they want to make as big sisters.

“Bianca, you are a trooper, a real fighter and have just handled this whole week with such grace and patience. Apart from the late-night snoring, you have been next to perfect (obviously only because of the exhaustion). Love you my angels,” Oros wrote.