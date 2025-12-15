Star-studded line-up set to light up Disoufeng’s Festive Mondays and NYE Shutdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Popular entertainment venue Disoufeng is pulling out all the stops this festive season with a star-studded line-up for its much-anticipated Festive Mondays on December 15, followed by its annual New Year’s Eve Shutdown Experience on December 31.

Music lovers are in for a treat this Monday as Disoufeng welcomes some of the hottest names in the game, including Young Stunna, Mr Jazziq, DJ Vee, Morgan, Touchsoul and many more, promising an unforgettable night of music, vibes and celebration.

The festive excitement doesn’t end there. The venue is already gearing up for its signature NYE Shutdown Experience on December 31, which will feature a line-up headlined by Kamo Mphela, Scotts Maphuma, Monique Bingham, Russel Zuma and other top performers set to usher in the new year in style.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Disoufeng owner Tebogo Phiri reflected on the success of the festive season so far and what patrons can expect in the future.

“December 15 marks that 50% of the festive season has already been spent. The festive season has officially been elevated after the successful two weeks of hosting year-end functions at Disoufeng.”

Tebogo added that Monday’s event will be the venue’s last major group booking for the season, before transitioning into high-energy afterparties.

“We are hosting our last major groups today [Monday] at the venue, and after that our afterparty is huge with an exciting line-up. Everything will go according to our tagline, ‘Come as a guest, leave as a friend’.”

With top-tier performances, a loyal fan base and a festive atmosphere that continues to grow, Disoufeng is again proving why it remains a go-to destination this festive season.