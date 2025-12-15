Thandiswa Mazwai wins four Samas for ‘Sankofa’, builds momentum toward Sankofa Festival 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer Thandiswa Mazwai has added another remarkable chapter to her illustrious career after scooping four South African Music Awards (Samas) for her critically acclaimed 2024 album, Sankofa.

The multiple award wins reaffirm Thandiswa’s status as one of the most influential and respected voices in African music, celebrating her artistic bravery, cultural depth and sonic innovation. At the prestigious ceremony, Sankofa walked away with these accolades:

Best Female Artist of the Year;

Best Produced Album of the Year;

Best African Adult Contemporary Album; and

Best Engineer.

The wins recognise an album that boldly draws from heritage, memory and future-facing African expression. Since its release, Sankofa has resonated deeply with audiences and critics, standing out as one of the most impactful bodies of work of the year.

Accepting the honours, Thandiswa expressed her gratitude, saying: “Thank you to the Samas for this incredible honour. This has truly been the year of Sankofa.”

Hot on the heels of her Sama success, Thandiswa is now shifting her focus to the highly anticipated Sankofa Festival, set to take place on February 28 at Carnival City. Inspired by the same themes that underpin the award-winning album, the festival promises to be a powerful celebration of music, culture and creative legacy.

Speaking about the vision behind the event, Thandiswa said: “Sankofa Heritage Fest is important for us to come together as a community to foster a culture of love, healing and joy.”

The evening will be headlined by Thandiswa, whose genre-defying career spans decades, from her groundbreaking days with Bongo Maffin to her celebrated solo catalogue, including Sankofa, which earned five Sama nominations. She will be joined by friends and collaborators from across the African music spectrum, bringing together generations and genres. The full line-up will be revealed in the coming months.

Reflecting on her journey, Thandiswa said: “It’s almost unbelievable that I am now turning 50 and I have spent more than half my life in the music world. My first radio hit was 30 years ago with a group called Jacknife, and I am honoured to still be one of the top nominated artists at the Samas for my album Sankofa. I have been truly blessed.”

The Sankofa Heritage Festival is dedicated to preserving and celebrating indigenous African music. Each performance will honour ancestral rhythms while bridging the past, present and future of African sound. Organisers believe the festival will become an annual cultural celebration, rooted in heritage and artistic freedom.

“There is a need for more artist-curated festivals that centre music, freedom and community,” Thandiswa added. “I am excited to add my own voice to that intention. I am creating this festival to not only give space to upcoming artists but also to celebrate our cultures and collective humanity.”