Entertainment industry unites for Paul Rapetsoa at star-studded fundraiser

The was glitz, glamour and giving back as local stars showed support for Paul Rapetsoa.

The entertainment industry came together in a powerful show of unity and celebration on Friday night as a fundraising gala was held in honour of legendary Paul Rapetsoa at Meropa Casino and Entertainment World.

The glitz and glamour event, brought to life by Matome Rapetsoa in partnership with Get Down Productions, attracted a host of familiar faces from the small screen and stage, all rallying behind the respected cultural figure.

Seasoned actors Mpho Molepo, Rami Chuene, Lethabo Mathatho and Shibu Molomo were among those spotted in attendance, adding star power to an evening dedicated to celebrating legacy, culture and community.

Stars rallied behind Paul Rapetsoa at a glamorous fundraising gala. (Facebook)

Sharing his reflections on the night, Matome expressed gratitude and excitement for what lies ahead.

“What a celebration that was … here’s to the new chapter unfolding,” he said, highlighting the bigger vision behind the initiative.

“Vision 2026 – Leaving No One Behind! Featuring Monty Manamela, one of Africa’s greatest choral music treasures, a proud Seshego son making waves across the globe.

“Come 2026, we’re putting the spotlight on choral music like never before.”

The fundraising gala was part of a broader movement aimed at reclaiming and uplifting Limpopo’s rich cultural heritage, said Matome.

“We’re not just dreaming; we’re building a movement to bring Limpopo back to Limpopo. This is more than an event; it’s a celebration of our roots, our talent and our unstoppable spirit. We are celebrating our own.”

The evening not only honoured Paul’s contribution to the arts but also marked the beginning of an ambitious cultural journey that promises to shine a global spotlight on Limpopo’s creative excellence.