e.tv unveils new prime-time line-up launching January 2026

'House of Zwide' is on screen at 7.30pm.

e.tv has announced a revamp of its prime-time viewing schedule set to launch on January 19.

The refreshed schedule opens with news at 6.30pm before the drama Kelders Van Geheime at 7pm and House of Zwide at 7.30pm. At 8pm the soapie Scandal! takes centre stage. The drama continues at 8.30pm with Isitha: The Enemy and Smoke & Mirrors at 9pm.

The schedule then transitions into its late-prime offering with Gold Diggers from 10pm, drawing viewers into a world of power, betrayal and ambition.

Fan favourite Ashes to Ashes delivers nostalgic moments before Uzozisola, with its culturally resonant storytelling, closes out the night.

“We’ve lined up our biggest, boldest shows to create a seamless viewing experience that keeps audiences engaged from early evening into late night. Our viewers value strong, meaningful stories, and this new schedule is designed to deliver exactly that,” said Helga Palmer, group head of content development and strategy at eMedia Investments.