Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls on Ramaphosa to declare state of emergency following DJ Warras’ death

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency after DJ Warras’ killing.

Media personality Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has made an emotional plea to President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for the declaration of a state of emergency in the wake of the death of DJ Warras’ death.

Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday in what is believed to have been an eviction showdown.

Speaking out after the tragedy, Jacinta highlighted what she described as DJ Warras’ unwavering commitment to fighting corruption and criminal activities linked to hijacked buildings and illegal operations.

“One of our biggest problems is hijacked buildings in our towns. We know for a fact that his company was responsible for fighting this,” she said.

Jacinta described DJ Warras as being fearless in expressing his views about the state of the country and its leadership.

“He never shied away from speaking his mind about the state of our country and our politicians. He knew who the beneficiaries were and was getting threats,” she added.

According to Jacinta, DJ Warras’ activism extended beyond public commentary, with much of his work and podcast content focusing on exposing criminal syndicates.

“If you followed his podcast and his work, it was in line with fighting against illegal foreigners and foreigners operating criminal syndicate activities. We are making a plea to the president to take this issue of illegal foreigners very seriously,” she said.

Taking to her social media timeline, Jacinta also called on citizens to mobilise and demand accountability from government.

Using the hashtag #JusticeForDJWarras, she said: “FRIDAY 19th DECEMBER

Let’s take it to the damn streets‼️‼️

We demand government declare a state of emergency on illegal immigration and justice for Warras and all whistleblowers.”

Her comments have sparked widespread debate online, with many South Africans echoing her call for justice while others urge calm as investigations into DJ Warras’ death continue.

TimesLIVE