KFC x Nasty C: the summer’s sauciest collab has landed

Going big on flavour: the Nasty C Burger is the first in KFC Africa’s history to feature a trio of sauces.

Forget “song of the year”, the KFC x Nasty C collab is the drop everyone will talking about this summer.

Africa’s favourite hip hop artist has teamed up with SA’s favourite fried chicken brand to release a limited-edition lineup of bespoke menu items.

The headline act? The Nasty C Burger, starring a crispy Original Recipe chicken fillet stacked with a hash brown, cheese, and — in a first for KFC Africa — a trio of sauces: Colonel, New BBQ, and Hot & Spicy.

This burger is so epic it’s officially been signed as an artist under Tall Rack Records — Nasty C’s bold, youth-first music production and promotion platform.

Support acts include loaded fries dripping in the same three-sauce mix and a sparkling Krusher, all available in various Nasty C combo meals.

“KFC and Nasty C? That’s a no-brainer,” says Grant Macpherson, chief marketing and digital officer at KFC Africa. “Nasty C isn’t just making music, he’s shaping culture. He’s a whole movement.

“He speaks to the youth in a way they understand, and so do we. KFC sees young people as the future and as a force we invest in today,” Macpherson adds.

“Nasty C is building a space where young talent can grow. That mirrors our philosophy of feeding youth potential. We both enable spaces where people thrive not just because they belong, but because they’re seen, heard, and felt.”

Like tickets to the Ivyson Tour, the limited-edition KFC x Nasty C menu items are set to sell out fast. Get them while you can; they’re available in over 700 KFC stores nationwide but only until January 5 2026.

This article was sponsored by KFC.