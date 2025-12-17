Lekompo star Shebeshxt denied bail, to remain behind bars until February 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lekompo star Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was denied bail on Wednesday and remain behind bars until his next court appearance in February 2026

Popular Limpopo Lekompo musician Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, 30, will remain behind bars after the Polokwane magistrate’s court denied him bail on Wednesday.

The controversial artist, also known as Shebe Maburna, is facing a string of serious charges, including three counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, discharge of a firearm, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The latest charges stem from an incident that took place on October 19 in Ladanna, Polokwane. According to court papers, the complainant and a friend were driving along Witklip Street when they spotted the musician and greeted him as fans.

It is alleged that Shebeshxt responded by saying, “Kgane ga le tlale ka nna?” (“Are you not proud of me?”) before allegedly firing a shot in their direction.

The bullet reportedly struck the complainant in the neck and jaw, while the window of a Nissan vehicle belonging to the witness was damaged. The injured victim was rushed to Polokwane Provincial Hospital, where they have remained hospitalised since the incident.

After an intensive investigation, Chauke was arrested on November 12. Investigations further revealed that he has additional cases reported in other policing areas, which were later consolidated, bringing the total to nine charges.

During the bail hearing, Chauke submitted an affidavit instead of giving oral evidence. The state, however, led evidence from the investigating officer, who told the court that the accused has a propensity to commit further offences. The court heard that Chauke was also facing other serious charges in the Lebowakgomo, Seshego and Mankweng magistrate’s courts, including attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

It was further revealed that some of the alleged offences were committed while Chauke was out on bail, despite conditions instructing him not to commit further crimes. He also has a pending trial in Lebowakgomo set to proceed from February 18.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said: “The court denied him bail after the state opposed his release, citing that the charges fall under Schedule 6, that Chauke [Shebeshxt] failed to prove exceptional circumstances, and that his release could undermine the criminal justice system.”

The state had also argued it had a strong case against him and that there was a likelihood he could commit further offences if released on bail.

TimesLIVE