ProVerb’s ‘The Book of ProVerb’ wins Best Biography at SA Writers’ Awards

Metro FM presenter, musician and author ProVerb has added a prestigious literary accolade to his list of achievements after his memoir, The Book of ProVerb, won Best Biography Book at the 2025 SA Writers’ Awards.

Describing the moment as deeply humbling, ProVerb said the book was not written with awards in mind. Instead, it was born out of a desire to tell his truth with courage and honesty.

He said having such vulnerability recognised by the literary community affirmed the power of intentional storytelling and felt less like a personal victory and more like a shared moment with readers who have seen reflections of their own lives in his journey.

The award comes at what ProVerb described as a reflective stage in his life and career. Having transitioned through seasons as an artist, broadcaster, father, student and author, he views the recognition as a full-circle moment. It validated his decision to pause, look inward and document his experiences honestly, reinforcing the idea that growth does not always happen loudly, but often through quiet introspection and learning.

ProVerb said he felt compelled to tell his story because public success often masks private struggles. Through The Book of ProVerb, he wanted to dismantle the illusion of perfection and highlight that setbacks, failures and personal challenges are as integral to progress as accolades. The memoir, he explained, serves as a reminder that no-one is alone and that one’s past does not disqualify them from building a meaningful future.

Writing the memoir was not without difficulties. ProVerb admitted the most challenging part was confronting himself truthfully and revisiting moments of pain, loss and disappointment without softening them. He described the process as emotionally demanding, especially knowing the story would live on beyond him in the hands of readers and his children, but acknowledged the discomfort was a necessary part of healing.

He credited collaborator Sis Paballo Rampa for helping shape the final manuscript. According to ProVerb, her guidance brought clarity and structure to the narrative without compromising his voice, ensuring the story remained authentic, accessible and emotionally resonant.

Penguin Random House played a crucial role in bringing the book to life, providing the professional rigour and belief needed to transform the manuscript into a credible and enduring work. ProVerb said the publisher’s editorial expertise and commitment to quality elevated the memoir into a book with purpose and longevity.

Reflecting on reader responses, ProVerb said he believes many connect most strongly with chapters that deal with failure, mental health concerns and rebuilding after loss. He said these universally human experiences have led many readers to tell him they felt seen, heard and understood through his words.

ProVerb hopes readers walk away from The Book of ProVerb with the understanding that healing is not linear and growth is possible regardless of where one begins. Sharing his story, he said, has been freeing, stripping away the need to perform strength and allowing him to stand firmly in truth. It has deepened his empathy, strengthened his sense of purpose and reaffirmed his belief that storytelling, when done with integrity, has the power to heal the teller and the listener.