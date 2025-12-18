Disoufeng turns up the heat for celebration of Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo’s Sama wins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Popular lifestyle spot Disoufeng is turning up the heat with the launch of High Energy Fridays, a weekly event celebrating the global rise of amapiano and the recent Sama triumphs of genre heavyweights Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo.

The event comes hot on the heels of last week’s South African Music Awards, where Kabza and Kelvin walked away victorious, further cementing their status as household names and ambassadors of the sound that continues to dominate dancefloors around the world.

Amapiano DJ Kabza De Small. (Supplied. )

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, event organiser Sir Phiri said High Energy Fridays is all about bringing people together in a relaxed and celebratory atmosphere.

“As the name says, we’re just inviting friends of the Lasofa to come and enjoy themselves. It’s been a tough year for everyone, so we just want to welcome people to unwind, have fun and really let loose,” he said.

The concept is rooted in celebrating amapiano culture and the artists who have taken it to global heights, he added.

“Amapiano has taken over the globe and the best way to celebrate it is by honouring household names like Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo and Sir Trill.”