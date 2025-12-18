POLL | Do you agree with court’s decision to deny Shebeshxt bail?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt, will remain in custody over the festive season after the Polokwane magistrate’s court denied him bail on Wednesday.

The artist is facing multiple serious charges, including attempted murder, after an incident on October 19 in Polokwane where he allegedly shot a fan.

Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi said the bail application was denied because the defence had failed to provide “exceptional circumstances” to justify his release. The case has been postponed to February.

The court’s decision has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Many fans expressed disappointment, saying “December is ruined” due to the cancellation of Shebeshxt’s highly anticipated festive season performances.

Other users praised the court for its firm stance, arguing that high-profile individuals must be held accountable for alleged violent crimes regardless of their status.