Sitt Opera closes year on high note, unveils ambitious 2026 season

Sitt Opera has wrapped up the year on a triumphant note after a series of critically acclaimed concerts that have cemented its influence in South Africa’s classical and operatic space.

From the festive warmth of Christmas Carols to the emotive Opera Angels programme and the captivating A Tenor’s Journey Through Time and Space, the company delivered performances that blended artistic excellence with accessibility, earning enthusiastic responses from audiences across the board.

Building on this momentum, Sitt Opera is preparing to usher in the new year with renewed vision and daring creativity. Symbolising this bold next chapter, founder Harald Sitta will “take the leap” alongside celebrated soprano Sasa Yende in a tandem jump, a reflection of the company’s fearless approach to growth, collaboration and innovation.

Sitt Opera has lined up an exciting season for 2026. A highlight will be the launch of Sasa as the company’s PR consultant. Her appointment is set to strengthen communications, brand positioning and public engagement, underscoring the organisation’s commitment to excellence on and off the stage.

Another standout announcement for the 2026 season is the return of internationally acclaimed soprano Pumeza Matshikiza. Pumeza will tour with Sitt Opera in a highly anticipated series of performances, reconnecting local audiences with one of South Africa’s most revered operatic voices.

Under the leadership of Harald, the company continues to create dynamic platforms that celebrate classical music while nurturing talent, fostering collaboration and expanding audiences.

As it looks towards 2026, Sitt Opera remains firmly committed to its mission of making opera vibrant, relevant and present in South Africa’s cultural future.