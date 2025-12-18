TK Nciza turns 50 in star-studded Sandton celebration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TK Nciza giving thanks to guests during his birthday celebration.

Businessman and former ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza marked a milestone on Thursday night, celebrating his 50th birthday in style at the luxurious Signature Restaurant in Morningside, Sandton.

Skeem GP and TK during the birthday celebration. (Facebook)

The celebration brought together some of the country’s most influential political figures, business leaders and close associates, creating a night filled with laughter, reflection and celebration.

Among those in attendance were Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, MEC Lebogang Maile, DJ Sbu, former minister Malusi Gigaba, Skeem GP, Zizi Kodwa as well as Ciza and the Kwela Tebza brothers.

The evening was hosted by popular comedian Skhumba Hlophe, who served as the MC and kept guests entertained, ensuring the milestone birthday was celebrated with plenty of laughs and memorable moments.

Zizi Kodwa on the podium during the birthday celebration. (Facebook)

Guests enjoyed fine dining, good music and heartfelt tributes as TK was celebrated not only for reaching the age of 50 but also for his contributions to business and public life over the years. The gathering reflected the strong relationships he has built across politics, business and social circles.

The evening was a fitting tribute to a man many described as influential, resilient and deserving of the milestone celebration.