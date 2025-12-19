Celebs gather to bid farewell to DJ Warras, ‘a great loss to the industry and SA’.

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Family, friends and the media gathered in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Friday to remember the slain media personality Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock, who was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

Mourners flocked to the Galleria Conference and Expo Centre to pay their respects to late radio and TV personality Warrick Stock, affectionately known as “DJ Warras” or “The Shady Lurker”.

The memorial service was attended by an array of industry heavyweights, friends and admirers who came together to celebrate the life and legacy of the much-loved media figure. Among those in attendance were DJ Fresh, Gareth Cliff, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, L-Tido, Sjula Dlamini, Pearl Thusi, Lerato Kganyago, Sizwe Dlomo, PH and many more. Media personality Loot Love kept proceedings flowing as the programme director and MC.

Several speakers took to the podium to share heartfelt tributes and personal memories of DJ Warras, painting a picture of a man who was deeply loved, respected and admired professionally and personally.

Close friend Penual Mlotshwa delivered an emotional tribute, remembering Warras as a genuine and loving individual who cherished his friends.

“Warras really loved his boys. He was a genuine guy, and we all lost a good soul. In closing, I’d like to say rest in peace to Kiernan [AKA] Forbes, rest in peace to Marius van der Merwe, rest in peace to Babita Deokaran and rest in peace to Warrick Stock — DJ Warras,” he said.

Former colleague and media entrepreneur Bridgette Makhela, of B Kool Media, reflected on her time working with Warras during their days at YFM.

“Warras to me was more of a mentor. I met him during our YFM days when I was an intern. He was a mentor, a friend, and the funniest and most humble guy I’ve ever met in the industry, one of the few,” she said.

“He did a lot, not just for me but for many other people. This is a great loss, not only to us but to the country.”

The memorial served as a powerful reminder of DJ Warras’ impact on the South African media landscape and the many lives he touched throughout his career. His legacy, colleagues said, will continue to live on through the people he inspired and the memories he leaves behind.

The family has confirmed that funeral arrangements will be announced later.