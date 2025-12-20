Sir Trill shuts down Disoufeng at High Energy Friday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sir Trill rocked the crowd with his performance at High Energy Friday.

Amapiano superstar Sir Trill brought the house down at Disoufeng in Soweto on Friday night, delivering a high-octane performance that kept partygoers on their feet until the early hours of the morning.

High Energy Friday once again proved why it has become one of the hottest nightlife experiences, drawing a mixed crowd of both mature and young music lovers who came out in numbers to enjoy a variety of sounds, with amapiano taking centre stage.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sir Phiri from Disoufeng said the turnout and energy exceeded expectations.

“High Energy Friday saw a great influx of a mixed clientele, from the mature to the young, all enjoying different sounds, especially amapiano with the likes of Kelvin Momo, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small. People were kept on their toes by Sir Trill’s performance until the wee hours of the morning, until the cops came knocking,” he said.

Sir Phiri added that the night was nothing short of a success.

“Yesterday was hugely successful. The energy was super, super, super beautiful. One of our clients even said Sir Trill is the modern-day Brenda Fassie. Other than that, we are ready for 2026.”

Sir Trill’s commanding stage presence and hit-filled set left fans wanting more, further cementing his status as one of amapiano’s most electrifying performers.

With nights like these, High Energy Fridays at Disoufeng continue to raise the bar for nightlife entertainment.