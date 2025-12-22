From ‘Shaka iLembe’ to ‘Big Brother’: The shows that defined SA TV in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

2025 was a big year for South African TV, with local content dominating screens and social media. MultiChoice channels, now part of Canal+, together with Showmax, produced more than 240 locally made titles, delivering standout moments in drama, reality TV, sport and film.

Shows such as Shaka iLembe Season 2 became a cultural phenomenon, from its gold-carpet premiere to winning major awards, while its emotional storyline inspired matric farewell themes around the country. Inimba delivered one of the year’s biggest TV moments with the wedding of Thumeka and Hlathi, earning the title of TV wedding of the year.

Reality TV kept viewers talking, with Uthando Nes’thembu trending after Musa Mseleku introduced wife No 5, and Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 drawing huge engagement, with millions of votes and online mentions. The Real Housewives of Durban also dominated timelines with its explosive reunion.

Local talent shone brightly, with performances from Lunathi Mampofu, Thembinkosi Mthembu and Jeani Swiegelaar earning critical acclaim. In sport, South Africans celebrated historic victories, including the Proteas’ ICC World Test Championship win and strong viewership growth for women’s sporting events.

Local films drew audiences back to cinemas, while South Africa secured five International Emmy nominations. With major channel milestones celebrated and popular shows set to return, 2025 proved to be a strong year for South African storytelling on every screen.