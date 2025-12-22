LIV Golf South Africa announces blockbuster 2026 concert line-up featuring Calvin Harris, Black Coffee and GoldFish

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Global hitmaker Calvin Harris will take to the stage.

LIV Golf South Africa has revealed its 2026 music line-up of international superstars and top local talent. The four-day event will take place at Steyn City from March 19 to 22 2026, combining world-class golf with live music experiences.

The festivities kick off on Thursday with performances by rising stars SaxbyTwins and lordkez, setting the tone for a high-energy weekend. On Friday, Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee will headline, bringing his signature Afro-house sound to home soil.

Saturday is expected to be the biggest night of the event, with international electronic-pop act St Lucia warming up the crowd before global hitmaker Calvin Harris takes the stage. The weekend concludes on Sunday with an electrifying performance by internationally acclaimed South African duo GoldFish.

LIV Golf’s executive vice president and head of events, Ross Hallett, said the event reflects LIV Golf’s vision of blending elite sport with world-class entertainment while celebrating South Africa’s cultural impact.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie welcomed the event, saying it will boost tourism and showcase local creative talent on a global stage.