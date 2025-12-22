Sjava misses Metro FM Heatwave Exclusive White event due to flight cancellation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning singer Sjava was unable to perform at the Metro FM Heatwave partnered Exclusive White Lifestyle event at Emperors Palace on Friday night due to unforeseen logistical challenges.

In a statement released by Tsquared Productions and 1020 Cartel, the organisers confirmed Sjava had an earlier performance outside Johannesburg and was scheduled to return via private jet to make it to the event on time. However, adverse weather conditions led to the cancellation of the flight, with the decision taken in the interest of passenger and crew safety.

The statement further explained that despite attempts to secure alternative commercial flights, all available options were fully booked, making it impossible for Sjava and his team to arrive in Johannesburg in time for the show.

Sjava's statement (Supplied)

Sjava and his team extended their sincere apologies to the event organisers, partners and fans who were looking forward to his performance, expressing appreciation for the public’s understanding and support.

The organisers reiterated that the situation was beyond their control and apologised for any inconvenience caused.