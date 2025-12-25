Ukhozi FM addresses voting concerns around Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ukhozi FM has moved to reassure listeners and artists that the integrity of its highly anticipated Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign remains intact after concerns around SMS voting confirmations.

The radio station said it takes full responsibility for managing the listener-driven voting process and has systems in place to ensure that every vote is recorded accurately and fairly.

According to Ukhozi FM, voting for Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka is conducted through an SMS-based platform that captures and logs key data points, including the song code submitted, the time stamp and the mobile number used. This ensures that votes are correctly allocated to the intended songs.

Ukhozi FM’s head of communications, Mmoni Ngubane, confirmed that a technical fault affecting automated SMS confirmation messages was identified.

“This matter does not impact the recording or allocation of votes,” Mmoni said.

The station explained that the issue resulted in confirmation replies not always reflecting the selected song correctly, but stressed that the problem was limited to the confirmation message layer only. Corrective action has since been implemented, with additional monitoring measures put in place to prevent a recurrence.

To further safeguard the integrity of the campaign, Ukhozi FM revealed that an independent auditor has been overseeing the voting process since the beginning of the campaign. The auditor is able to verify voting data and confirm that all votes have been recorded accurately and fairly as part of the station’s audit approach for high-impact campaigns.

The voting process is also overseen internally by Ukhozi FM’s campaign team, working closely with the independent audit team and the SMS line service provider to monitor performance, investigate anomalies and respond to concerns raised by listeners or stakeholders.

Ukhozi FM reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all artists compete on an equal and fair footing and that every vote, including paid votes, is treated with care and accuracy. The station said that should any evidence arise that votes were misdirected or incorrectly recorded, appropriate corrective steps would be taken.

The final outcome of Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka will be based on verified voting data, supported by independent audit processes.

Ukhozi FM also thanked its listeners and artists for their passion and engagement, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability and maintaining public confidence in one of South Africa’s most celebrated music campaigns.