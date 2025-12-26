Big Zulu scores big with Homecoming Soccer Tournament in Bergville

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning rapper Big Zulu recently brought the festive spirit to his hometown after successfully hosting his annual Homecoming Soccer Tournament from December 22 to 25 at Obonjanenini Sports Ground in Bergville.

The four-day tournament drew large crowds and featured a vibrant mix of sport, music and unity. The event was also attended by several familiar faces from the entertainment and sports industries, including Sjava, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Xowla, Siya Ntuli and Lwa Ndlunkulu, who all came out to show their support.

Taking to social media, the Mali Eningi hitmaker expressed gratitude to the Bergville community for turning out in their numbers and making the tournament a success.

“Ngicela ukuthatha lelithuba ngibonge ku mphakathi wase Bergville 👏🏿 uphume ngobuningi to support Big Zulu Soccer Tournament kuhambe kahle kakhulu 👏🏿 sibongele Team Everton FC iyona enqobile 2025 Champions 👏🏿⚽️ Say No To Drugs 👏🏿,” he wrote.

(I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Bergville community👏🏿who came out in large numbers to support the Big Zulu Soccer Tournament. It went very well,👏🏿congratulations to Team Everton FC, who won the 2025 Champions👏🏿⚽️Say No To Drugs👏🏿).

Beyond the football action, the tournament highlighted Big Zulu’s commitment to giving back to his roots, using sport as a platform to uplift the youth and promote positive social values.

The Homecoming Soccer Tournament has become a staple on Bergville’s festive calendar, cementing Big Zulu’s reputation as not only a hitmaker but also a community builder.