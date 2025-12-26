Media personality Lelo N puts African women in the spotlight with WOW Africa 50 Honours Circle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality and businesswoman Lelo N has officially launched the WOW Africa 50 Women Honours Circle, a continental platform celebrating African women whose influence is shaping business, leadership, culture, media, healthcare and entrepreneurship.

Founded under the Workshops of Wealth ecosystem and supported by the Lelo N Foundation, the initiative focuses on ownership, leadership development, access and long-term wealth creation across Africa.

WOW Africa has confirmed that 26 women have already been carefully selected through an internal curation process based on leadership, credibility and continental relevance.

Among those honoured are Fatima Packery, Norma Mngoma, Gugu Khathi, Chanita Foster, Lenore Goss-Matjies and award-winning Amapiano star Lady Du, reflecting the diversity and reach of African female leadership.

The Honours Circle will culminate in an intimate, closed-door gathering on March 7 in Morningside, Sandton, bringing together honourees, strategic partners and invited leaders for dialogue and collaboration.

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Lelo N said: “WOW Africa 50 Women is intentional. We are building a circle of women who will collaborate across sectors and actively drive wealth creation, access and ownership at a continental level.”

WOW Africa 50 Women is part of a broader leadership vision that will later expand into WOW Africa 100, and the upcoming WOW Africa 50 Men.