Three years later, Mampintsha still trends as fans remember Gqom legend

It has been three years since the passing of Big Nuz member and gqom pioneer Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, and social media users have again taken to their platforms to remember the late star.

Mampintsha passed away on December 24 2022, after suffering a stroke, a loss that sent shockwaves across the music industry and stunned his fans nationwide. As the anniversary of his death marked three years, many shared heartfelt messages, throwback photos and videos celebrating his life and legacy.

Fans praised Mampintsha for his role in putting Durban gqom on the global map as part of the award-winning group Big Nuz, alongside Mzi “Danger” Tshomela and the late R. Mashesha. Others highlighted his unapologetic personality, work ethic and influence on youth culture.

One social media user wrote: “Three years later and Mampintsha’s music still hits the same. A true gqom legend.” Another added: “Durban hasn’t been the same since we lost Mampintsha. Big Nuz forever.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kwaito star and longtime friend Sfiso Mshengu, also known as Bhar, reflected on the painful loss, saying the impact is still deeply felt within the industry.

“The KZN music industry suffered a huge loss with Jack’s (Mampintsha) passing. Up to this day, I’m still struggling to come to terms with the loss. His absence can be seen,” Bhar said.

Industry colleagues also joined the conversation, acknowledging his contribution, while fans sent love to his family and widow, Babes Wodumo.