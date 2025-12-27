BabyonBoard | Zintle Kwaaiman reveals she’s pregnant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations are in order for Zintle Kwaaiman after she revealed she’s pregnant.

The singer took to her timeline on Friday to announce the news to her followers and share pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot.

“A Christmas Present wrapped by God namanyange! I’ve lost people I loved deeply, and for a while I questioned everything. Then God answered a prayer I made long ago with a child, a season of healing, and a forever love,” she captioned the post.

“There was a time I wasn’t sure motherhood would even find me ‘cause of the doubt I carried so quietly but sana I carried faith too. Arg man I’ll always trust His timing. What a sacred era built on prayer, patience, and trusting God’s timing.”