TshisaLIVE

#BabyonBoard | Zintle Kwaaiman reveals she’s pregnant

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Zintle Kwaaiman is expecting. (Instagram/Zintle Kwaaiman)

Congratulations are in order for Zintle Kwaaiman after she revealed she’s pregnant.

The singer took to her timeline on Friday to announce the news to her followers and share pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot.

“A Christmas Present wrapped by God namanyange! I’ve lost people I loved deeply, and for a while I questioned everything. Then God answered a prayer I made long ago with a child, a season of healing, and a forever love,” she captioned the post.

“There was a time I wasn’t sure motherhood would even find me ‘cause of the doubt I carried so quietly but sana I carried faith too. Arg man I’ll always trust His timing. What a sacred era built on prayer, patience, and trusting God’s timing.”

Zintle Kwaaiman reveals she’s pregnant (Instagram)

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Mbokazi calls for calm heads as Bafana prepare for must-win game against Zimbabwe

2

Seven dead in N4 head-on crash

3

Cassper Nyovest and wife welcome their first child together

4

WATCH | Hunt on for motorist and ‘tough’ tour guide after clash over littering in Cape Town CBD

5

WATCH | One soldier dead, another missing after vehicle is swept away in flooded Mpumalanga river on Christmas day

Related Articles