Cassper Nyovest and wife welcome their first child together

Cassper Nyovest has announced he and his wife Pulane have welcomed their first child together, weeks after unveiling their pregnancy at his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert in the Free State.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2024, took to their timeline on Christmas Day to make the announcement and share images of their bundle of joy.

“Spent Christmas with a stranger in my house and some very close family. #GirlDad,” Cassper captioned the post.

This is Cassper’s second child, as he also has a son with his former girlfriend Thobeka Majozi, born after the couple had been together for two years.

In October 2024, Cassper admitted to cheating on Thobekai while their son was fighting cancer.

Cassper, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, 33, released a video apologising for hurting Thobeka and their family.

“I’m sure you guys are aware of everything that’s been going on and I decided to tell my side of the story. First of all, I’d like to confirm that everything that my baby mama said about me is true. Earlier this year I went to a few podcasts, Mpoomy Ledwaba’s podcast specifically being the first, to kind of try and share that life I was living and the type of mistakes that I did, but also the type of hurt that I’ve caused to a lot of people including my baby mama,” he said at the time.