Felix Hlophe breaks silence on viral video, says ‘no physical violence’ occurred

Gagasi FM breakfast show host Felix Hlophe has issued a public statement addressing allegations circulating on social media about his private life.

The radio personality confirmed that he is aware of statements made online by an associate of his wife and has since referred the matter to his legal representatives for advice.

According to Hlophe, the incident in question took place on Wednesday, after the public circulation of information about his personal life.

Hlophe explained that after the matter became public, his wife accepted an invitation from a friend to spend time away with their children. He later went to fetch his wife and children, accompanied by his mother-in-law.

“During this interaction, emotions ran high on all sides and an unfortunate confrontation took place, but there was no physical violence,” he said.

Referring to video clips circulating on social media, he said they do not reflect the full context of what transpired and present only a partial version of events.

Security personnel and police were called to the scene as a precaution. Hlophe said both private security and police officers expressed concern over insults directed at his mother-in-law during the exchange. No arrests were made.

Despite the distressing incident, Hlophe said his wife and children returned home safely and the family, including his mother-in-law, spent Christmas together peacefully.

“I would like to thank everyone who has reached out with messages of concern and support. I can confirm that there is order, and my family is on good terms,” he said.

Hlophe said he and his wife Tracy have chosen to prioritise peace, respect and unity, and remain committed to handling their personal matters privately and with dignity.

He wished South Africans “a safe and joyful festive season”.