Amapiano star Babalwa M fires back at critics after Itsoseng Delicious event fallout

Amapiano vocalist Babalwa M has broken her silence and fired back at critics after her decision not to perform at the Itsoseng Delicious event on the Day of Goodwill sparked backlash on social media.

The star took to her platforms to issue an official statement, dismissing claims that her withdrawal from the gig was due to unreasonable demands or performance riders, including alcohol.

According to Babalwa M, the real issue stemmed from what she described as unprofessional, disrespectful and aggressive behaviour from the event promoters on site.

“My decision not to proceed with the performance was not based on performance riders or alcohol demands, as suggested,” she said. “I have performed at numerous venues with incorrect riders or no riders at all, and I have always chosen professionalism over inconvenience when the engagement is handled respectfully.”

The singer alleged that the situation escalated after she was subjected to rude and verbally abusive conduct, including being sworn at and referred to as “crazy” by one of the promoters.

“Under those circumstances it became impossible to continue in a safe, respectful and professional environment,” she added.

Babalwa M also clarified several points raised online, revealing that she did not charge her full performance fee and had already agreed to a discount in good faith. She also addressed claims around alcohol demands, stating that the additional bottle mentioned in the promoter’s statement was provided by her DJ’s friend, not the venue or organisers.

She also highlighted a lack of basic hospitality, claiming that no water was provided for her or her team.

“As an artist and a professional, I believe that mutual respect is non-negotiable,” she said. “Just as one would not continue a transaction in a store where they are treated poorly, I could not proceed with a performance after being disrespected.”

The award-winning artist said her decision to leave the venue was made to avoid further escalation and to protect both her well-being and that of her team. In an effort to prevent further conflict, she revealed that she issued a full refund to the promoters before departing.

“It was not rooted in entitlement or unreasonable demands,” she explained. “What happened on the 26th was an isolated incident.”

Babalwa also took a moment to apologise to fans who attended the event hoping to see her perform.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to my supporters who came out to see me,” she said, adding that the incident highlights the importance of respect, professionalism and honouring contractual agreements in the entertainment industry.

The amapiano star reassured fans that she remains committed to delivering exceptional performances across South Africa and beyond, stressing that she and her team always show up with love, preparation and professionalism.